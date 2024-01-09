Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EEM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 12,791,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,507,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

