TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TRP stock opened at C$53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$58.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.84. The stock has a market cap of C$55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,657.14%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.