TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,225,824 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,824 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $195,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.9 %

SLB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 3,183,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

