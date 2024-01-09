TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 299,788 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Shopify worth $389,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 3,382,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,300,471. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

