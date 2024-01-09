TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Intuitive Surgical worth $298,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $329.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

