TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $178,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WST traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.66. 103,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,699. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.07 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average of $369.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

