TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,423,004 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $262,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.68. 650,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,144. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

