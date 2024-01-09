TD Asset Management Inc Buys 152,235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,235 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $241,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767,070. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

