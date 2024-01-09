TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.71% of CGI worth $164,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter valued at $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CGI by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.90. 20,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

