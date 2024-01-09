TD Asset Management Inc Has $187.28 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.88% of Restaurant Brands International worth $187,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 143,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

