TD Asset Management Inc Has $217.51 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,656 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.64% of Verisk Analytics worth $217,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.38. The company had a trading volume of 114,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,714. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

