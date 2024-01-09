TD Asset Management Inc Has $319.20 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.51% of KLA worth $319,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.44. The stock had a trading volume of 124,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,660. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.27 and a 200 day moving average of $502.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.