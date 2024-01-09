TD Asset Management Inc Has $557.02 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,672 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $557,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,341. The firm has a market cap of $394.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.60 and a 200-day moving average of $401.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.