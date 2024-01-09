TD Asset Management Inc Has $717.49 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,840,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,606 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $717,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brookfield Price Performance
Shares of BN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 262,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.