TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $216,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.