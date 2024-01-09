TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,716,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066,221 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.68% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $684,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.77. 9,168,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,986,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

