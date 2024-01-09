TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639,154 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.11% of Suncor Energy worth $948,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,290. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

