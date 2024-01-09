TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $410,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

BCE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 307,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,776. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.