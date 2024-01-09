TD Asset Management Inc Sells 216,729 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,337,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,729 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,233,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $2,119,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 254,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. 139,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,645. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

