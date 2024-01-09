TD Asset Management Inc Sells 22,782 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $480.00. 1,481,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,229. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.88. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.