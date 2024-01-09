TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,467 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.99% of Sun Life Financial worth $570,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 287,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 157,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

