TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,726 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $225,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

BKNG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,464.12. 53,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,247.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,073.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,179.32 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

