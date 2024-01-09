TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,699. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

