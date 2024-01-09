TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. 269,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.