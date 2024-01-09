TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. 252,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,222. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

