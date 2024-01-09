Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

