Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.55% of Tenable worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 385,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.