TerraClassicUSD Price Down 25.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $220.81 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,777,555 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,624,159 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

