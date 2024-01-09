Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $764.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

