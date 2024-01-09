Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $764.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

