Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,899,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

