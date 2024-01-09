The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

