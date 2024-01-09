The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,511,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,591. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.93. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

