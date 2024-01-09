The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $28.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRMY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.