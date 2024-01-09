The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.74 and a 200 day moving average of $432.88. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

