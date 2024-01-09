The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $310.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.23.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

