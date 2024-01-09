The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

