The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,315 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Progressive worth $237,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.43. The company had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,950. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

