The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.