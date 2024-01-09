Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.11 million.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly's had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly's will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at $35,676,609.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,500 shares of company stock worth $1,435,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

