Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.12. 24,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 110,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIPT. TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tiptree by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

