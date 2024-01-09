Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

