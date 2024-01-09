TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 5.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.67 and last traded at $83.81. 351,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 489,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $3,131,812 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

