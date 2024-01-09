Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 174,700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

