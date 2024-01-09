Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.24. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 13,212 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

