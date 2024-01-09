Trevor Mervyn Jones Acquires 91,325 Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 91,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £7,306 ($9,312.94).

e-therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

LON ETX traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 368,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,866. e-therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £70.06 million, a PE ratio of -606.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

