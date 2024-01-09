Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 4.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 178,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 939,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

