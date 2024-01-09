Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

