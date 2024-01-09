Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

