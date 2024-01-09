Uniswap Price Tops $5.80 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $115.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00012351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00139444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.14931473 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 907 active market(s) with $105,916,555.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

